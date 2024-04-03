Senior KSD councillor facing murder charges granted bail
A senior ANC councillor in the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality was granted bail of R2,000 by the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Tuesday after appearing on charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.