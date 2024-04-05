News

NSPCA raises alarm over infectious disease outbreak as thousands of sheep are loaded onto livestock ship

Concerns that animals may not survive voyage to Middle East

By ANDRE JURGENS - 05 April 2024
Thousands of sheep being loaded onto the Al Messilah at the East London Harbour.
Thousands of sheep being loaded onto the Al Messilah at the East London Harbour.
Image: MARK ANDREWS/ DAILY DISPATCH

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has raised the alarm over an infectious disease outbreak at a feedlot housing 56,000 sheep destined for live export by ship from East London to the Middle East.

Cattle and goats, in addition to the sheep, are being loaded onto the livestock carrier Al Messilah but the NSPCA has raised concerns about their welfare on the three-week journey.

“The NSPCA has, through veterinary laboratory testing and visual examination, confirmed the presence of contagious ecthyma, an infectious dermatitis of sheep and goats which is also contagious to humans in the Al Mawashi feedlot contained in the herd bound for Kuwait and Saudi Arabia,” the organisation said on Friday.

“After NSPCA national inspectors observed lesions on the lips of numerous sheep in the feedlot which raised suspicions of contagious ecthyma [also known as 'orf', 'vuilbek' or by its old English name 'scabby mouth'], the NSPCA resorted to laboratory testing which has confirmed the animals bound for the Al Messilah are exposed to the virus.”

Tensions rise over shipment of live animals

Amid the heated debate over the export of South African livestock, premier Lubabalo Mabuyane visited East London harbour on Wednesday to witness the ...
News
1 day ago

Animals go off feed, lose condition and can develop serious secondary infections at the lesion sites during the course of the disease. Shipments from Australia where the disease has been found have been rejected by the Middle East in the past, according to the NSPCA.

“Should this shipment be rejected by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia the South African government has confirmed to the NSPCA that South Africa will not be able to accept the returning animals. The NSPCA is therefore concerned about the risk that these animals will be left stranded at sea.

“The NSPCA has pulled animals from the feedlot that are displaying clinical signs, though the fate of those still to show signs are a serious cause for concern. This disease also poses a threat to human health as it is a zoonotic disease that can result in painful sores to humans coming into contact with the animals.

“We remain steadfast in our stance that no country has the capacity or capability to ensure or guarantee animal welfare on livestock vessels,” said the NSPCA.

Docked livestock carrier causes a stink across Cape Town CBD

Capetonians twitched their noses in disgust on Monday as an overpowering stench, described as a combination of sewage, rotten fish, cow dung and goat ...
News
1 month ago

The organisation would remain at the feedlot and remove compromised animals.

The Daily Dispatch reported on Thursday the situation was tense and there had been a physical altercation between the manager of the feedlot and an NSPCA inspector on March 27.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany
Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...