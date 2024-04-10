Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the hijacking and murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs.
Fleurs, 24, was hijacked and shot dead at a petrol station in Honeydew last Wednesday.
According to police, Fleurs' car has also been recovered.
Spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the six suspects were traced and arrested in Slovoville, Soweto, in the early hours of Wednesday, while the vehicle, which was already stripped, was recovered on Monday.
“It is reported that the victim, who was driving a red VW Golf 8 GTI, drove into the petrol station in 14th Avenue at the corner of Hendrik Potgieter,” Masondo said.
“While waiting to be served by the petrol attendant he was confronted by two armed men driving a white BMW 1 Series. The suspects pointed a firearm at him and pulled him out of his vehicle, then shot him once in the upper body. One suspect drove off with the victim's car followed by his accomplice. The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival.”
Six suspects linked to murder of Chiefs player Luke Fleurs arrested
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Luke Fleurs ‘would have been somebody in Chiefs’ defence in the future’: Johnson
Masondo said police believe the suspects are part of a syndicate hijacking cars in Gauteng and the search for more suspects is continuing.
The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday.
TimesLIVE
