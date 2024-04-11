Mother and son not guilty of insurance murder plot
Judge grants discharge after not being persuaded by circumstantial evidence presented by state
A mother and son, who faced charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice over an alleged murder for policy payout benefits, have been found innocent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.