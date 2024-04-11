News

Mother and son not guilty of insurance murder plot

Judge grants discharge after not being persuaded by circumstantial evidence presented by state

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 11 April 2024

A mother and son, who faced charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice over an alleged murder for policy payout benefits, have been found innocent...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany