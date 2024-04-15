The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has raised the alarm over an infectious disease outbreak at a feedlot housing 56,000 sheep destined for live export by ship from East London to the Middle East.
In this second segment, host Daron Mann chats to SPCA's Jacques Peacock about the latest discovery inside the livestock carrier Al Messilah ahead of the three-week journey to the Middle East. Tune in!
LISTEN | NSPCA raises alarm over infectious disease outbreak as thousands of sheep are loaded onto livestock ship
