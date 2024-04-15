News

LISTEN | NSPCA raises alarm over infectious disease outbreak as thousands of sheep are loaded onto livestock ship

By Daily Dispatch Podcasts - 15 April 2024

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has raised the alarm over an infectious disease outbreak at a feedlot housing 56,000 sheep destined for live export by ship from East London to the Middle East.

In this second segment, host Daron Mann chats to SPCA's Jacques Peacock about the latest discovery inside the livestock carrier Al Messilah ahead of the three-week journey to the Middle East. Tune in!

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
Moment top Hamas leader finds out sons killed in Israeli airstrike