Mda calls for mandatory three-year internships for unemployed graduates
Independent candidate Anele Mda, who is vying for a seat in the National Assembly after the May 29 elections, wants mandatory three-year internships for unemployed graduates to be introduced in both the government and private sector...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.