PARTNERSHIP WITH RONNIES MOTORS
Win big with Ronnies Motors and Daily Dispatch
Stand a chance to win the Suzuki S-Presso 1.0 GLMT from 8 April to 31 May 2024
Stand a chance to drive away in the new Suzuki S-Presso 1.0 GLMT.
How to enter:
- Purchase your Daily Dispatch.
- Complete and cut out the original entry form.
- Entry forms can be dropped off at the below points:
- Daily Dispatch Offices, Beacon Bay
- Ronnies Motors, Beacon Bay
- The Rep, Queenstown
- Talk of the Town, Port Alfred
- Spargs
- Vincent Spar
- Amalinda Spar
- Gonubie Spar
- OK Cambridge
- Nahoon Spar
- Berea Spar
- Pick n Pay Greenfields
- Mdantsane Superspar
- Pick n Pay Retail Par
- Southernwood Spar
- Crossways Spar
- Pick n Pay KWT
- Nick Foods KWT
- Protea Spar, Queenstown
- Queenstown Superspar
- Savoy Spar
- Pick n Pay Mthatha
- OK Foods, Kidds Beach
- OK Grocer, Bonza Bay
- Cambridge Spar
- Highway Superspar
- Riverbend Spar
- Nicks Foods, Taxi Rank
- Berea Gardens
- Dhaysans Spar
- Nicks Food Super Spar
- Star Motors - KWT
- Checkers KWT- Metlife
- Protea Superspar
- Queenstown Superspar
- Mthatha Pick n Pay
- Savoy Superspar
- Spargs Madiera Superspar
Terms and Conditions:
- Arena Holdings Group, Ronnies Motors, sponsors, and their immediate families may not enter.
- This competition is open to all persons 18 years and older. Winners agree to be photographed for the purpose of publicity. The judges’ decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Only original copies of the entry form that appear in the Daily Dispatch will be accepted. The competition closes at 09h00 on Monday, 3 June 2024.
- No late entries will be accepted. You may enter as many times as you wish to increase your chances of winning.
- Entries can be delivered to any Daily Dispatch satellite office including that Daily Dispatch offices in East London; Talk of the Town in Port Alfred; or The Rep office in Queenstown. The office hours for The Rep in Queenstown, Talk of the Town Port Alfred and Daily Dispatch in East London are Monday – Friday, 08h00-16h30.
- The entry box at the Daily Dispatch office in Quenera Drive, Beacon Bay is accessible 24/7.
- The operating hours for Ronnies are Mondays-Fridays, 08h30-17h30, and Saturdays 08h30-13h00.
- The winner will be contacted telephonically and announced in the Daily Dispatch.
- The prize is non-transferable and not redeemable for cash.