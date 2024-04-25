Appeal court reinstates Makhanda man’s rape conviction
Fingo Village, Makhanda, rapist Loyiso Coko has had his conviction for the 2018 rape of a 21-year-old woman confirmed by the Supreme Court of Appeal, which found that consensual foreplay did not imply the woman consented to sexual penetration...
