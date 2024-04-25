The deaths of 21 partygoers at the Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape in 2022 will be revisited on Thursday when the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) issues an investigation report.
The commission said its team probed the systemic challenges and human rights concerns that may have played a role in the tragedy.
When the inquiry was announced shortly after the deaths, the commission's Dr Eileen Carter said they would investigate everyone who was part of the evening.
“We want to engage all the relevant stakeholders around the table, get all the adults in the room and discuss what has gone wrong because certainly the 'best interest of the child' principle has not been upheld, whether by bylaws or failure of the liquor board,” she said.
An inquest into the cause of the teenagers' deaths is scheduled to be heard in the Mdantsane magistrate's court in May.
Enyobeni tavern tragedy: SAHRC to issue report after teen deaths
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
Two months ago, the tavern's owner and operational manager Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband Siyakhangela Ndevu were sentenced to fines of R5,000 each, with the alternative of 100 days' imprisonment. They were convicted in the East London regional court of being liable for the sale of alcohol to a 17-year-old, who testified in the trial.
A cashier who was on duty on the night of the deaths previously paid an admission of guilt fine.
