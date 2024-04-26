Joy as bail denied to men accused of robbing foreign shopkeepers
There was joy and celebration among about 100 foreign shop owners in the Elliotdale area as the magistrate’s court on Thursday denied bail to two men arrested for robbing some of their businesses...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.