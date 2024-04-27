Transforming cluttered spaces into havens of tranquility

Ever since we were all cooped up in our homes during pandemic lockdowns, the urge to purge unnecessary objects in our homes has become a national pastime.
Spurred on by the hit Netflix show Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, people took to their pantries, wardrobes and kitchen cabinets to sort possessions into donate and sell boxes and keep only what sparked joy.
Charity shops have scored and the social media second-hand market has never been livelier.
Clutter has become anathema, a hated, horrible thing.
Clear work surfaces, organised playrooms, beautifully curated bookshelves and mantelpieces are what we all desire.
And to get to that pristine level of clutter-free organisation we need multiple-sized storage boxes, lazy Susans and drawer organisers!
If it all gets too overwhelming and you’re worried you may throw the baby out with the dishwater there are professionals to help you achieve the serenity of sleek spaces where every object has a well-defined home.
The Weekender asked professional decluttered and organiser Dani Cohen, 31, how she got into the game and why it brings her so much satisfaction.
What prompted your business Dash of Dani?
From as far back as I can remember, I’ve been captivated by the art of organisation — the way a well-curated space cannot only enhance functionality but also evoke a sense of peace and harmony.
With a background in interior design, I’ve honed my skills in spatial planning, colour theory, and aesthetic harmony, allowing me to transform even the most cluttered of spaces into havens of tranquility and inspiration.
But my journey as a professional organiser goes beyond mere aesthetics.
It’s about fostering a lifestyle centred around intentionality and mindfulness, where every item serves a purpose and every space tells a story.
As a devoted minimalist, I understand the profound impact that living with less can have on our overall well-being, freeing us from the burden of excess and allowing us to focus on what truly matters.
How did you get started?
It all began with my own bedroom, a sanctuary of order and tranquillity in a chaotic world.
Inspired by the transformative power of decluttering and design, I soon found myself extending my services to my family’s home, delighting in the joy of creating spaces that breathed new life into our everyday routines.
When would you say your decluttering fixation really took off?
From virtual consultations to socially distanced decluttering sessions, I embraced every opportunity to bring order to the chaos, one space at a time.
I have always had an obsession with organisation and cleaning. When Covid-19 hit, I found my calling.
I love helping people and as I witnessed the profound impact of this work on individuals, families, and communities, I knew that I had found my true calling.
More than just tidying up, this was about restoring balance, reclaiming control, and nurturing the soul in a world hungry for healing.
How would you define clutter? Are they things that don’t have a place? Are they things that make your space look unsightly? Could some so-called clutter be made up of useful things?
Defining clutter can vary from person to person, but generally, clutter refers to items that are disorganised, unnecessary, or taking up space in a way that detracts from the functionality or aesthetic appeal of a space.
In essence, clutter can manifest in various forms, including physical objects, papers, clothing, digital files, and sentimental items.
It’s not just about the quantity of possessions but also their arrangement and impact on the overall harmony and functionality of a space.
Why do you think that clutter has become so despised?
Studies have shown that clutter can have a negative impact on productivity, creativity, and overall well-being.
It can create physical barriers to movement and hinder cognitive processes, making it harder to think clearly and perform tasks efficiently.
Clutter often leads to feelings of overwhelm and stress. When spaces are cluttered, it can be challenging to find what we need, leading to frustration and anxiety.
Why do you think it is important to have less things that are also well organised?
A clutter-free and organised environment can promote mental clarity and focus.
When our surroundings are neat and tidy, our minds are less distracted by visual clutter, allowing us to think more clearly and make better decisions.
Clutter can contribute to feelings of stress and anxiety. By minimising the number of possessions and organising them effectively, we create a sense of order and control in our environment, which can help reduce feelings of overwhelm and anxiety.
What has been the most messy or disorganised space you’ve sorted out?
Kitchens are often one of the most challenging spaces to organise due to the high volume of items, varied shapes and sizes of kitchenware, and the need for accessibility and functionality.
Kitchens serve multiple functions, from cooking and dining to storage and socialising.
This versatility can lead to a wide range of items accumulating in the space, making it prone to clutter.
Kitchens are used multiple times a day, leading to constant movement of items in and out of cabinets, drawers, and countertops.
Without proper organisation systems in place, it’s easy for items to become misplaced or disorganised.
Do you think the need for organising spaces has grown because our society has become so consumer-driven? That people simply buy more than they need?
Yes, there is a culture of accumulation and excess consumption.
Society’s obsession with trends and the pressure to keep up with the latest fashions, gadgets, and lifestyle trends fuels consumerism.
People often purchase items simply because they are fashionable or trendy, without considering whether they truly need or will use them.
Do your clients find it hard to let go of things?
Yes, many clients find it challenging to let go of things for a variety of reasons.
Items often hold sentimental value for people, reminding them of past experiences, relationships, or significant events.
Letting go of these items can evoke strong emotions and feelings of nostalgia, making it difficult to part with them.
People often attach their identity or sense of self-worth to their possessions.
Letting go of certain items may feel like letting go of a part of themselves, leading to resistance.
Facing a large amount of clutter can be overwhelming, leading to procrastination and avoidance.
Should people get rid of objects they have sentimental attachments to?
Deciding whether to let go of items with sentimental attachments is a deeply personal decision.
While it’s important to declutter and maintain an organised living space, it’s also essential to acknowledge the emotional significance of certain possessions.
Take time to reflect on why the item holds sentimental value. Consider whether the item brings genuine joy, positive memories, or emotional comfort.
If the item enhances your well-being and enriches your life, it may be worth keeping.
Have you ever regretted ditching anything for the sake of a clear space?
Yes, many items, but once again, it comes down to items that have more sentimental value.
What is your favourite spot to organise?
One of the most rewarding areas to organise is the bedroom, particularly the closet and bedside table.
The bedroom is a personal sanctuary, a space where individuals can relax, unwind, and recharge.
Organising this space can create a sense of calm and tranquility, promoting better sleep and overall well-being.
How should people go about buying storage containers and baskets to avoid the containers themselves adding to the clutter?
Before purchasing any storage containers or organisational tools, take inventory of your belongings and assess your specific storage needs.
Determine what types of items you need to store, how frequently you access them and where they will be stored.
Your top three tips to achieve an organised home?
• Regular decluttering is key to maintaining an organised home. Set aside time periodically to go through your belongings and remove items that you no longer need, use, or love.
Be honest with yourself about what you truly need and let go of excess possessions that contribute to clutter.
• Establishing systems and routines is essential for maintaining organisation in the long term.
• When organising your home, prioritise functionality and accessibility. Arrange frequently used items in easily accessible locations and store them in containers or on shelves that make them easy to reach.
For more see dash_of_dani_ on Instagram
WEEKENDER
Transforming cluttered spaces into havens of tranquility
Professional organiser Dani Cohen shows that living with less can boost our overall well-being
WEEKENDER
