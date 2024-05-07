DA seeks to allow importation of cheap used cars
Opponents say this would destroy vehicle manufacturing in South Africa and cost thousands of jobs
Allowing used vehicle imports into South Africa would destroy vehicle manufacturing in the country and lead to the loss of thousands of jobs, says motor industry body Naamsa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.