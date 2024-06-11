News

Diver missing and crew injured as sardine netters' boat capsizes

By LWAZI HLANGU - 11 June 2024
Onlookers at Umgababa beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast where a sardine netters boat capsized on Tuesday
Onlookers at Umgababa beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast where a sardine netters boat capsized on Tuesday
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A diver is missing and several crew members were injured when their boat capsized at Umgababa, south of Durban on Tuesday.

The Durban search and rescue team has been sent to Umgababa where a sardine netters' boat capsized at about 8am.

The crew members — the number is yet to be determined — were retrieved by another sardine vessel.

A source at the scene confirmed one diver is missing and the rest of the crew needed medical attention.

The netters were out for the annual Sardine Run which began with the first big net hauls reported on Sunday on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

At least 10 dead, 60 missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria's Anambra state

At least 10 people have died and another 60 are missing after a boat capsized in Nigeria's southeastern Anambra state, officials said on Saturday.
Africa
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...