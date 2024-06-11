‘This is disgusting sometimes’: Bafana coach Broos defends Tau from critics
Bafana Bafana coach has had to speak in defence of star attacker Percy Tau again as critics continue to question the Al Ahly forward's contribution to the national team.
Tau, who has 48 aps and 15 goals, is back in the Bafana set-up and played 80 minutes in their crucial 1-1 2026 World Cup qualifying draw against Nigeria in Uyo on Friday.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns player will again be available for selection when Bafana meet Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, where a win could take Broos' team to the top of Group C with seven points if other results go their way.
Tau faced much criticism about his performance at this year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afonc) in Ivory Coast, where he began the tournament by missing a penalty in Bafana's 2-0 opening defeat against Mali.
As the Afcon progressed Tau's performance improved and he was among Bafana players who played a crucial role in helping the team win an unexpected bronze medal.
Training currently underway, MD-2, action from the GK corner with Veli, Ronwen and Ricardo.
Eager to further protect Tau from those critical of his overall performance in ivory Coast, Broos left him out of friendlies in Algeria in March as he aimed to bring the player back fresh for the critical qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.
Tau faced more criticism for the one good chance he missed in the second half against Nigeria but there were other Bafana players, including Iqraam Rayners and Elias Mokwana, who also spurned enticing opportunities.
Broos on Monday was again at pains to stress how important Tau is in his plans and urged South Africans to understand the forward's role. He said Tau is taking the criticism in his stride and the Bafana squad supports him.
“The only thing that is important, and I hope he feels that, is from my side he has all my confidence. That's most important because it's not so easy when they kill you on social media,” Broos said.
“It's the worst thing in the world to say what you want about somebody. This is disgusting sometimes. I hope that's what he feels from the group and the technical staff and I hope it will be enough for Percy.
When the welcome is warm, and the people are friendly! Thank you for the warm embrace Bloem
“I don't really understand what happens [with public opinion] with Percy Tau, really. Somebody told me today people were again not so happy with the performance of Percy against Nigeria. There were a lot of critics for his performances at Afcon.
“I think everybody puts so much weight on the shoulders of Percy. And I said it already, maybe not in the right way, but you can't make Percy a player who decides the game. He's a very good player, there's no doubt about it.
“But everybody thinks Percy will give us the victory every game — he's not that kind of player. I want to ask you not to expect too much from him.
“I was happy with his game against Nigeria. We replaced him because he was exhausted.
“I was happy with his performances at Afcon but this is not what everyone expected. They expect him to be the guy who will give us the victory. But they must stop thinking that with Percy.
“Percy is a very good player with much quality and I'm always very happy when he's ready to play for us.”
Broos said there are few Bafana players who are as committed to representing their country as Tau.
“He likes to play for Bafana Bafana. In March I called him [on the phone] and said, 'No, I will not call you because you have too many critics'. He said, 'No I want to play'
“But I said, 'No you won't come, you'll come in June again'.”
Broos said Tau was the only player with a slight knock ahead of the Zimbabwe game but was hopeful the attacker could feature in the match.