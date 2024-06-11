‘This is disgusting sometimes’: Bafana coach Broos defends Tau from critics

Bafana Bafana coach has had to speak in defence of star attacker Percy Tau again as critics continue to question the Al Ahly forward's contribution to the national team.

Tau, who has 48 aps and 15 goals, is back in the Bafana set-up and played 80 minutes in their crucial 1-1 2026 World Cup qualifying draw against Nigeria in Uyo on Friday.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player will again be available for selection when Bafana meet Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, where a win could take Broos' team to the top of Group C with seven points if other results go their way.

Tau faced much criticism about his performance at this year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afonc) in Ivory Coast, where he began the tournament by missing a penalty in Bafana's 2-0 opening defeat against Mali.

As the Afcon progressed Tau's performance improved and he was among Bafana players who played a crucial role in helping the team win an unexpected bronze medal.