Passion fuels Ultra City success

Balfour’s frugal lifestyle helps him thrive in Shell service station franchise

Living modestly and within his means is what Pumelele Balfour attributes the success of his businesses to, one of which he has run from as early as 1994. Balfour was one of the first black entrepreneurs to venture into franchising when he took over the Ultra City Shell in Mthatha in 1994. The business is still fully operational and has branched out into an additional two – Shell Stigo service station in Mthatha and the Kei Bridge Ultra City on the N2.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.