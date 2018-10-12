Passion fuels Ultra City success
Balfour’s frugal lifestyle helps him thrive in Shell service station franchise
Living modestly and within his means is what Pumelele Balfour attributes the success of his businesses to, one of which he has run from as early as 1994. Balfour was one of the first black entrepreneurs to venture into franchising when he took over the Ultra City Shell in Mthatha in 1994. The business is still fully operational and has branched out into an additional two – Shell Stigo service station in Mthatha and the Kei Bridge Ultra City on the N2.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.