East London retailers feel cold wind as shopping habits shift
Rising food and fuel prices hit mall numbers amid car pooling and smaller baskets
With municipal costs now higher than rent, a number of shops in Vincent Mall are mulling whether they can afford to keep going...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.