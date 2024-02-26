×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Careers

Yemihle Ndadlana’s stitching his way to success

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 26 February 2024

Mdantsane-born Yemihle Ndadlana, 25, is continuing the legacy of his late mother with his designer clothing business which he started in 2019...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Learning to surf
Never Give Up - Surfing Life