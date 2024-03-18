Careers

Disabled attorney Sabelo Nzuza perseveres to succeed

With the assistance of a script he was able to complete the last module to meet Legal Practice Council's requirements

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 18 March 2024

East London attorney Sabelo Nzuza, who was born with cerebral palsy, had to overcome many challenges on his road to success...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in S.Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says