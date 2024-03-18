Disabled attorney Sabelo Nzuza perseveres to succeed
With the assistance of a script he was able to complete the last module to meet Legal Practice Council's requirements
East London attorney Sabelo Nzuza, who was born with cerebral palsy, had to overcome many challenges on his road to success...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.