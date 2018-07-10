No help as smelly spring floods her yard

A natural spring suddenly started flowing at a Dimbaza home in May, going under the foundation, rotting old trees and posing a health hazard due to green algae blanketing the water.

Resident Phila Ndzengane, 74, said in the 50 years she has lived in the home, this had never happened before.

She noticed water coming into her backyard in May and told her neighbour about it.

This was because she thought the neighbour, Richard Pawulos, had a broken pipe that could be causing the problem.

But BCM plumbers have confirmed there was no broken pipe.

“My whole yard is covered in water. The mats are damp inside.

“This has created a bad smell inside our house and we have to always leave the windows open during daytime.”

She said BCM workers dug a hole in her neighbour’s yard last week but they left without fixing the problem.