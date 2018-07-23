BCM reviews 8 of its outdated by-laws

Eight Buffalo City Metro by-laws were reviewed this weekend when councillors and traditional leaders gathered at the Regent Hotel for a by-laws review workshop.

The workshop, which started on Saturday and ends today, has been the first by-law review session since the new term started in 2016.

The by-laws under review are those concerning:

Dilapidated buildings and unsightly, neglected structures and property;

Outdoor advertising;

Events and functions;

BCM fresh produce market;

Informal trading;

Arts, culture and heritage facilities;

Cemeteries, funeral undertakers and crematoria; and

Municipal parks, recreation and conservancy.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch on Friday ANC chief whip Mzwandile Vaaiboom said: “This will be the first time we are meeting in this term to review these by-laws and the process is very important as it paves a way for the laws that will be implemented in our city to assist with law enforcement.

“This weekend we will have an input as the leaders sent out to represent our communities. However, our inputs will only be a draft for now until all the relevant stakeholders are consulted to make their own inputs, changes and suggestions.”

Vaaiboom said some of the existing by-laws had not been updated even in the previous local government’s five-year term.

DA councillor Geoff Walton said the party was in full support of the workshop.

“Currently you have by-laws that apply in Beacon Bay but not in King William’s Town although both areas face the same scenario. The workshop is long overdue; it’s critical and we welcome it,” he said.

By-laws governing informal trading, events and outdoor advertising were most important too, he added.

“There has been a huge outcry about noise levels when there are events taking place in the city. This workshop is timely as we head towards the busy December period now,” said Walton.

BCM spokeswoman Bathandwa Diamond said on Friday that adverts would be published by the end of July on when and how the public could access these by0laws for their input.

“By-laws have a period of renewal and a period of review.

“Some were meant for BCM when it was a category B local municipality, and then when it was declared a metro in 2012 the council had to review the by-laws in order to meet the mandate given to a metro,” Diamond said.

“In August the public will get the chance to give input in finalising the by-laws and after the public participation process they will be consolidated,” said Diamond.”