Wind propels fire in Gonubie

A wind-fuelled wildfire raged through private farmland between Beacon Bay and Gonubie, forcing firefighters to battle the blaze for the greater part of the day.

When the Daily Dispatch arrived at the scene on Friday, firemen, assisted by farmers driving private water tankers, were trying to stop the flames from getting to the Pioneer Nursery and the Gonubie Main Road.

Nursery owner, Robert Moss, was among volunteers fighting the blaze, which was fuelled by strong winds. Scores of traffic officials remained on high alert on the Gonubie Main Road.

In the bushes behind the nursery, three fire engines and a team of more than 18 firefighters worked tirelessly.

Three small holdings neighbouring the nursery were also under threat. A man, who claimed to be leasing Richmond Farm said the blaze had already destroyed his neighbour’s crops at Hasick Farm. The fire spread to his farm, causing major damage.

The man said he lured his four donkeys away from the danger zone..“If you look next to the fence, I have put four bags of naartjies so that the donkeys don’t wander all over the land and get hurt.”

The Richmond farmowner said most of the land which the blaze ravaged was property of Rencon Properties, which leased to small farmers.East London Architect Andrew Hoare claimed the fire was started by an unknown homeless man in Beacon Bay.

“At about 10am this morning, I witnessed a man setting the bush alight. He set four fires in the few minutes I was there. I reported it to the fire department and law enforcement.”

Hoare claimed the fire department did not immediately respond to his initial call.

Metro spokesman Samkelo Ngwenya said: “At 11.31am, BCCMM fire and rescue services was redirected to a grass fire at Gonubie. By 4.48pm, the fire was totally extinguished.”