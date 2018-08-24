BCM workers protest over wages, conditions

Members of new union hand memorandum to deputy mayor

More than 100 Buffalo City Metro workers downed tools on Thursday to picket outside the East London City Hall. The workers, affiliated to a new union, the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa), called for metro bosses to fully recognise the union, among other demands.

