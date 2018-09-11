BCM infrastructure takes shape

Monitoring site visit reveals both challenges and progress

BCM officials conducted site visits to monitor service delivery projects in East London last week. According to a report from portfolio head of infrastructure services Ncedo Kumbaca, phase one of an upgrade to the Umzonyana Water Treatment Works is complete. The supply system serves the coastal and midland districts of BCM, a population of about 500,000 in the urban cores of East London and Mdantsane, with a smaller proportion in Ncerha rural villages surrounding the two main centres including ...

