BCM launches R4m one-stop shop for tourism

Tourists can now get an idea of what Buffalo City Metro has to offer all under one roof with the launch of a R4m tourism hub on the beachfront on Friday. The hub, situated at the Orient Pools right next to the Orient Theatre, is strategically positioned along the Esplanade where an influx of tourists visit the city, said BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya.

