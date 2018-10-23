BCM residents put mayor on spot

‘We are still struggling and crying for electricity and toilets. Nothing is done.’

Disgruntled BCM residents on Monday accused the metro of folding its arms “while residents continue to die” of illegal electricity connections. Mayor Xola Pakati fielded a wave of bitterness and disillusionment at his last 2018 mayoral imbizo at Jan Smuts stadium, attended by hundreds of residents from the metro’s coastal areas who came to voice their grievances long and loud.

