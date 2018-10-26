City

WATCH | BCM workers prepare for march on city hall

By Mamela Ndamase - 26 October 2018

Buffalo City Metro workers have downed tools and are gathering at the North End stadium before marching to the East London City Hall.

The workers say they will hand over a memorandum of demands to mayor Xola Pakati. Their grievances and demands include a call for the metro to conduct a job evaluation process, hire temporary workers and stop outsourcing work to independent companies.

The workers are singing anti-city manager Andile Sihlahla songs calling him a dog.

