Warning | Summerpride power outage
The electricity supply will be interrupted to consumers supplied by Buffalo City Metro in Summerpride on Tuesday from 9am to 4pm. Weather permitting. City manager Andile Sihlahla said the alternate date for the outage is November 7. He said the purpose of the interruption is for BCM to carry out maintenance at Chase Road Substation, Chase Road Ring Main Unit and Summerpride Sewage Pump Station Transformer.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.