Warning | Summerpride power outage

The electricity supply will be interrupted to consumers supplied by Buffalo City Metro in Summerpride on Tuesday from 9am to 4pm. Weather permitting. City manager Andile Sihlahla said the alternate date for the outage is November 7. He said the purpose of the interruption is for BCM to carry out maintenance at Chase Road Substation, Chase Road Ring Main Unit and Summerpride Sewage Pump Station Transformer.

