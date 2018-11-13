WARNING | Mdantsane water interruptions

Mdantsane residents have been warned of water interruptions which are scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

According to a notice on the official Buffalo City Metropolitan Facebook page, the affected units include NU 4, 7, 9, 10, 11 and NU 12. The post says the interruptions will start from 8am to 5pm.

BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said: “This [is] due to a planned maintenance on reservoir outlet valves servicing that community. Customers are urged to keep all taps closed during the day as water may return anytime without warning.”

A few people took to Facebook to air their voices on the matter, some claiming they were without water on Sunday.