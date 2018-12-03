WATCH | City filth: private firms accused of sloppy job
Buffalo City Metro has roped in private companies to clean its filthy streets, but some East London residents have been cleaning up after them as they have left rubbish scattered on the streets.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.