City

WATCH | East Londoners help woman being beaten in CBD

PREMIUM
By Bhongo Jacob - 03 December 2018

East London residents were quick to rescue a woman who was being assaulted by an unknown man at the CBD on Monday morning.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

East Londoners help woman being beaten in CBD
Couldn’t attend the Global Citizen Festival? We got you!
X