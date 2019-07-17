Massive raw sewage spill affects part of Nahoon River

No one should be boating or using the river with this spill

Thousands of litres of raw sewage spewed into the Nahoon River on Tuesday, leaving a stinking, concentrated slick of black-blue water in the stretch of river beneath the N2 and North East Expressway bridges, said Nahoon Estuary Management Forum member Eric Jones...

