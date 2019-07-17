Frere Hospital finds beds for ‘long-suffering’ patients
The orthopaedic patients found lying in Frere Hospital’s overcrowded corridors earlier this week were whisked away to beds in other wards after health MEC Sindiswa Gomba visited the hospital on Wednesday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.