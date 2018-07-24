OPINION | Healdtown’s decay hardly honours Madiba

The road sign drew me in, it’s allure so poignant on this special anniversary of the greatest son of the South African soil.

I decided to rush through the shopping and make the time, the spur of the moment time, to visit Healdtown College in the hope of it being the scene of some local celebration that would not be televised but would be more real than the glitz and glamour of the bullring at Wanderers in Jozi, where a cricket ground was turned into a 15 000-seater auditorium for a man wearing long johns under his smart suit to ward off the chill of the Highveld winter.

I wanted to see Madiba’s old school for the first time on his 100th birthday.

Shopping done in record time, I headed down the side road, negotiated the four-way stops at which courtesy and impatience vie for precedence, and headed for Healdtown.

About a kilometre into the journey, a T-junction off to the right hove into view.

“Straight on or turn right?” I pondered. No comforting “Healdtown College” sign here, only a much smaller one reading “Healdtown”.

Well, logic dictates that the college should be in the town, so I took a right turn and headed on past large graveyards and larger modern schools until the tar ran out less than 5km into the journey, still on the outskirts of Fort Beaufort.

“Is it possible that so historic a school with such celebrated alumni is not served by a tarred road?” I wondered.

But I ploughed on over the potholes, through the dust and across ever narrower concrete bridges crossing streams that no longer flow.

Round a bend in hilly, wooded country Healdtown came into view. There was absolutely nothing going on in the warm midday sun.

Swallowing my disappointment, I soldiered on past the modern school, where classes were in progress in routine fashion, with windows wide open for ventilation. Coming up to the college itself, one is first struck by the expensive modern security fencing, clearly designed to keep all intruders out with its great height and razor-sharp trimmings.

Peering through the fence at the scene of abandonment it encloses, I spied buildings in states of disrepair varying from dilapidated, to derelict, to ruin. Walls collapsing here and there, window frames ripped out and rusty corrugated iron roofing sheets in places but not in others.

Only the chapel, in the heart of the campus, looks habitable from the outside. Indeed, it looks cherished, used and well endowed, completely out of character with the rest of the buildings.

Could it be that the church is showing the state the way to treat a historic monument that nurtured and educated one of the, if not the, greatest statesmen of the 20th century? Could it be that the state simply does not care at all that Mandela was educated at Healdtown College?

Anyone who decides to make the trip should prepare to be disappointed by what they see and disillusioned by what has to be inferred from the state of the place, which is only 10km off the beaten track.

Happy birthday Tata, was all I could think, thank goodness you did not live to see your old stamping ground as it is today.

You would have been amused to see the expression on Cyril Ramaphosa’s face at the Wanderers as he tried to square his attachment to the National Democratic Revolution, invented by Lenin, with the spirited defence of capitalism and rule of law presented so charmingly by Obama later that afternoon.

As for sod-turning Thabo exhorting folk to “be the legacy!” – enough said.