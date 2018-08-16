OPINION | What do men say about abuse of women?

Isn’t it startling how gender-based violence in SA continues to make headlines relentlessly, and profoundly, at institutions of higher learning. The recent video of a male student assaulting a female student at the University of Fort Hare Alice campus has trended on social media platforms. It came after many resistance phenomena such #MenAre Trash, #NotInMyName and #TotalShutDown which aimed to rectify this social ill.

