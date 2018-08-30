OPINION | Successful, educated women worry males

Dear young South African women, I am sorry to be the bearer of the bad news. But it appears that for women, the more education you achieve the less likely you are to find a partner to date or marry.

This is by no means a South African phenomenon. In the USA there are studies about African American women with higher degrees who routinely find it difficult to land a date let alone a husband among black men.

So many stay single and others marry white men. And there you thought education was an unadulterated good thing. The future looks even bleaker for smart women with degrees.My colleagues Van Broekhuizen and Spaull at Stellenbosch University (SU) call this “The Martha Effect” in a paper subtitled the compounding female advantage in South African higher education. It turns out that in academic studies, women continue to do better than men over time. Before, the literature used to speak about “The Matthew Effect” referring to the continued advantage of boys in reading; no more.

The SU research shows that 27% more women qualified for university entrance, 34% more actually enrolled, 56% more completed any undergraduate qualification and 66% more obtain a Bachelors’ degree.

No doubt this means that over the next decade or more women in general would hold higher qualifications and earn more money than their male counterparts. When one disaggregates academic attainment by race and gender, African and Coloured men are way are at the bottom of the pile when it comes to obtaining first degrees. It is in this group that dating and marriage become particularly challenging.

“We are like a repellant,” an attractive women graduate working at a top investment company told me earlier this week. As I surveyed accomplished women this past week one after the other told the same story. The men are intimidated. They are socialized into being in charge – socially, intellectually and financially –-like their fathers and the men before them.