EFF shows limp stance against corruption
“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time,” wrote Maya Angelou. Except, apparently, if that someone is the EFF. If it’s the EFF, then just keep parroting stuff about good governance even when your party has literally just voted in favour of a criminal organisation taking over a city.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.