City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga lives to fight another day as the capital city’s first citizen after surviving two votes of no confidence on Thursday.

First‚ the EFF’s motion was disallowed and‚ later in the day‚ the ANC walked out of council chambers.

Speaker Katlego Mathebe ruled that the EFF motion was not compliant with council rules.

Both the EFF and ANC had tabled motions against Msimanga and‚ right up until Thursday’s meeting‚ it appeared that the mayor’s fate was sealed.