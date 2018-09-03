Mixed bag of weather for Buffalo City

Eastern Cape people can expect the best of two worlds from the weather this week — it will rain during the work days and shine on the weekend.

The SA Weather Office (SAWS) in Nelson Mandela Bay said good rain will fall on Buffalo City on Friday, but independent weather sites Windy.com and Windguru says at least 60mm will fall starting on Thursday.

Forecaster there, Deon van der Mescht, said the rain-bearing systems will have moved off into the ocean by the weekend.

Weekend-lovers can expect clear weather and light breezes on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures this week, however, will be chilly, not going over 20° and falling to 13° at night.

Tuesday’s gentle north-easterly breeze will give way to surface high pressure with its low cloud and rain starting in Cape Town on Wednesday night and spreading to the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

Eastern Cape SAWS spokesman Garth Sampson said most of this week's rain would fall on the western half of the province.

He said Nelson Mandela Bay's main supply dam Kouga, down to 7%, would get some good rain.

"This is all dependent on how the system — or trough of cold, upper air trough – moves through our area."

He said the good news for the Eastern half of the province, including Buffalo City, was that while there would not be much rain in spring and early summer, this was expected to improve in January where above-average rain was predicted.

Windy.com predicts that this week East London will get a solid 63mm, Mthatha 30mm and Komani 35mm.

Windguru.com predicts that the rain will start in Buffalo City Metro on Thursday at 5pm and end on Friday at 5pm.

Wave heights will climb progressively from early Thursday from 1.4m to a potent 2.5m by Friday at 8pm. — additional reportage by Mike Loewe​