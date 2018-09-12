The Sunday Times report alleging that Jacob Zuma and his henchpuppets are plotting to unseat Cyril Ramaphosa was upsetting.

But let’s try and be compassionate: if you were unemployable‚ probably in debt to Russian poisoning experts‚ and had no concept of how to make money other than being handed it‚ what would you do?

According to the weekend paper‚ Zuma attended meetings with die-hard allies at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga Rocks and the Maharani Hotel on Durban’s beachfront‚ prompting fears that he is trying to stage a comeback.

This sounds plausible‚ but given what we know about Zuma and his ilk‚ I think we need to consider other‚ more pathetic‚ possibilities.

