Moyane tried to suspend Sars employees without due process‚ tax inquiry hears
Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane allegedly provided a hit list of senior officials he wanted suspended without due process to his then enforcement manager‚ along with another list of replacements he wanted appointed in their place. These startling revelations were made by chief officer for governance at Sars‚ Hlengani Mathebula‚ who served as enforcement boss in 2016 when the request was said to be made.
