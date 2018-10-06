OPINION | More hikes loom to pay for corruption

To pay for the corruption, Malusi Gigaba was forced to raise the taxes on fuel by 52c a litre when he was finance minister. That took the general fuel, the Road Accident Fund and the customs and excise levies to 34.9% of the price you pay at the pump. That was never going to be enough to pay for the looting. Gigaba raised the VAT rate to 15%.

Gigaba and the Guptas

It was ironic that Gigaba had to be the person tasked with the responsibility of charging us tax to pay for the corruption since he played such an integral part in the looting the fiscus was subjected to in the Jacob Zuma years. Under his watch as public enterprises minister, money practically walked out of Eskom, SA Airways and Transnet, among others, to his friends the Gupta family. Not that any of his comrades in the ANC is innocent. Zuma did not keep himself in office, after all.

The victims of that thieving – SA’s people, who must now bear the brunt of a rampant fuel price and all that it breeds – are also far from innocent. Even in a suspect democracy such as ours, the electorate is responsible for putting the government in place.

On the positive side, the rand has strengthened by about R1 against the dollar in the past two weeks, taking the sting out of the next fuel price increase. But don’t get excited yet, for there’s more to pay for. Expect more tax increases when Nhlanhla Nene presents his medium-term budget in two weeks.

The government has recently written off R23bn of its “investment” in SAA. The airline has been bankrupt for many years, along with PetroSA, the Post Office, the SABC and many other government-controlled companies.

As George Orwell put it: “A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims … but accomplices.”