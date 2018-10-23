OPINION | Structural changes are needed for growth

Former central bank governor and now finance minister Tito Mboweni was in story-telling mood on Friday, from how much he lost in the Steinhoff collapse to how he was “bullied” in an 8.30am call to accede to the presidential “request” that he take up his latest assignment. It was vintage Mboweni, some suggested, and for the younger finance professionals in the audience it was a glimpse into the character of a man who until a few weeks ago they’d known as Cassper Nyovest’s muse.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.