Opinion

OPINION | Tempted by a deal with a 'cooling-off' clause? Be very, very careful

Many companies go to great lengths to deprive you of the right to cancel a contract, and VHI is one of them

PREMIUM
Wendy Knowler
Columnist
26 November 2018

To anyone who works in the consumer protection field in SA, the words Vacation Hub International (VHI) will be all too familiar.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Treasury's Phumza Macanda and media mogul Mzwanele Manyi expected to testify at ...
Robber shot and killed after Limpopo man fights back
X