OPINION | Malema narrative taps into pain of masses

As a global era of populism gets into full swing we are witnessing a militant and dangerous form of populism rise up in South Africa too. It is enthusiastically led by a man who has long introduced himself as a brazen user of militant, racist and disrespectful rhetoric in his perverse politics. He has not tried to hide this, and therefore he appears honest, whereas he is anything but that.