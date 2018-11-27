OPINION | Malema narrative taps into pain of masses
As a global era of populism gets into full swing we are witnessing a militant and dangerous form of populism rise up in South Africa too. It is enthusiastically led by a man who has long introduced himself as a brazen user of militant, racist and disrespectful rhetoric in his perverse politics. He has not tried to hide this, and therefore he appears honest, whereas he is anything but that.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.