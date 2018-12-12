In the era of Trump and Malema, truth and journalism drift apart
Between yelling demagogues and rage-tweeting oligarchs, it’s increasingly hard for journos to wield their vital weapon
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.