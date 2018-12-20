OPINION | Zondo commission is the TRC of our time
The Zondo commission may, some time in the future, be remembered as the truth and reconciliation commission (TRC) of our time. As an inquiry into political, economic, institutional and cognitive capture, the commission may have to go further than the TRC. It is something SA owes itself.
