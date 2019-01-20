OPINION | Depressing week for world, for Africa, SA
What a thoroughly depressing week. For those of you who are old enough to remember a time when being able to say “superior logic” didn’t mean you were politically savvy, here’s a question: remember those days when we said we would never be as corrupt as the Sani Abachas of Nigeria, or the Mobutu Sese Sekos of Zaire?
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.