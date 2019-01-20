OPINION | Depressing week for world, for Africa, SA

PREMIUM

What a thoroughly depressing week. For those of you who are old enough to remember a time when being able to say “superior logic” didn’t mean you were politically savvy, here’s a question: remember those days when we said we would never be as corrupt as the Sani Abachas of Nigeria, or the Mobutu Sese Sekos of Zaire?