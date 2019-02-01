OPINION | Mzansi's political opera about to reach explosive crescendo

It's not over until the fat lady sings, so goes the adage.

But in the land of the Game of Bags, where extraordinarily fat people called polotishans do extraordinarily ugly things to ordinary people called dispensable voters and citizens, they don't believe in simple adages.

In fact, in that land, adages get turned on their heads. When the fat opera singer D'Angelo L'Agrizzi ended his performance at the State Capture Theatre, it only marked the beginning.

Having taken the nation into his confidence through his well-crafted suite, L'Agrizzi rounded off his performance with a putrescent closing number called I'm Racist, I'm Racist.

Buoyed by the controversy that followed, Zululiyaduduma, the attractive lady who is close to Gedle and whose name was mentioned during L'Agrizzi performance, came up with a statement to suggest that testimony by a person who was a self-confessed racist shouldn't be taken seriously.