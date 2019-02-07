OPINION | Education’s in crisis from Wits to Driehoek, but Sona will ignore it
The system's crumbling, but you can bet Cyril will just bang on about matric results
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.