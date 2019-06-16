Opinion

OPINION | Youth unemployment a ticking time bomb

PREMIUM
Justice Malala
Columnist
16 June 2019

The panel discussions will be fiery and earnest. The rallies will be full. There will be food parcels. The television shows will feature entrepreneurs from Tembisa and youth activists from Gugulethu.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EFF president Julius Malema addresses supporters at June 16 lecture
Musical tribute to ex Clarendon pupil Nichume Siwundla's
X